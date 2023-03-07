Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $272.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America



Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

