Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Shares Down 1.1%

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 5,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 28,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $50.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Ballantyne Strong

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.93% of Ballantyne Strong worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

