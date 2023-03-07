Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Short Interest Update

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Aziyo Biologics Price Performance

Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. Aziyo Biologics has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aziyo Biologics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZYO. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,139,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 1,515,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Aziyo Biologics

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZYO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

