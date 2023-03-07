Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Position Boosted by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,386 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.51% of Azenta worth $16,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Azenta by 165.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 43.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Azenta Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.74. 81,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,918. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $89.20.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Azenta

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.