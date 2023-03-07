Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 49.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Avnet by 442.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 29.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Avnet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.60. 130,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

Avnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

