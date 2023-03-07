Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Bought by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.42. The company had a trading volume of 111,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,883. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $79.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

