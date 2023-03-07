AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Acumen Capital lowered their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$35.00. The stock traded as low as C$20.65 and last traded at C$20.76, with a volume of 33940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.45.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACQ. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$43.50 to C$36.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.58.

Insider Activity

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.73 per share, with a total value of C$276,006.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at C$276,006.56. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Stock Down 2.5 %

About AutoCanada

The stock has a market cap of C$528.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76.

(Get Rating)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Further Reading

