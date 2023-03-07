Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $1.21 (ASX:AN3PH)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:AN3PH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.21 per share on Sunday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Stock Performance
Featured Articles
- Yeti Stock Clobbered by Normalization and Voluntary Recalls
- To The Sun! First Solar Reaches Highest Point Since ‘09
- PDD Holdings Deserves a Spot on Your Watchlist as China Reopens
- Hibbett Stock, Tailwinds Still Blow For Sporting Goods Retail
- 3 Downgraded Stocks You Might Want To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.