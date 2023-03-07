Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,320,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 31st total of 11,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of AUR opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. Aurora Innovation has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $6.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $101,604.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,497 shares in the company, valued at $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

About Aurora Innovation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $22,423,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

