Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,320,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 31st total of 11,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Aurora Innovation Price Performance
Shares of AUR opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. Aurora Innovation has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $6.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $101,604.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,497 shares in the company, valued at $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
Featured Articles
