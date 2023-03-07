Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 32,750 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $292,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 982,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 32,750 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $292,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,968 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph M. Miller sold 11,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $100,986.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,053.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,448 shares of company stock valued at $567,225. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $13.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 80.71%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.