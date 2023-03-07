Audius Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. Audius has a market cap of $259.81 million and $13.01 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Audius

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,160,949,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,636,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

