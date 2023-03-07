ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Trading Up 4%

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$43.88 and last traded at C$43.69. Approximately 144,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 229,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ATS Automation Tooling Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.43.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91. The company has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

