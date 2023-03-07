Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Trading Down 3.7%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.97 and last traded at $26.03. 16,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 253,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

About Atour Lifestyle

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,011,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth about $6,379,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,394,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,090,000.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.

