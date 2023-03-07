AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Stock Performance
ALOT stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. AstroNova has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $95.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter.
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
