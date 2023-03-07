AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Performance

ALOT stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. AstroNova has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $95.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

AstroNova Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AstroNova by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AstroNova by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 7.8% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.