AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Update

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the January 31st total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AstroNova in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

AstroNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. AstroNova has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $95.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.77 and a beta of 0.63.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

