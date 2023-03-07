AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,385,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,534,780 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for 0.7% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.43% of AstraZeneca worth $4,138,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $72.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average is $63.07. The company has a market cap of $202.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 180.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.45) to £119 ($143.10) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.31) to £135 ($162.34) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.30) to £130 ($156.33) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

