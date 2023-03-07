Astar Price Reaches $0.0674 on Major Exchanges (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Astar has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Astar has a total market capitalization of $104.62 million and $11.10 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can now be bought for about $0.0674 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

Buying and Selling Astar

