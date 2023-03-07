Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the January 31st total of 5,730,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Associated Banc Price Performance
NYSE ASB traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55. Associated Banc has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $25.50.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Associated Banc Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,140.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,376,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,652 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 750.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,535,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,299 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,789,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,694,000 after buying an additional 523,996 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Associated Banc Company Profile
Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.
Read More
