Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the January 31st total of 5,730,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NYSE ASB traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55. Associated Banc has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $25.50.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,140.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,376,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,652 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 750.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,535,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,299 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,789,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,694,000 after buying an additional 523,996 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

