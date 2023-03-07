ASD Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.66 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. ASD has a market capitalization of $31.66 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0479 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00038506 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00021511 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00219805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,354.48 or 0.99965478 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04803542 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,190,980.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

