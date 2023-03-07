ASD Price Hits $0.0478 on Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, ASD has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $31.59 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00039802 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001981 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00022028 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00220045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,484.72 or 1.00004656 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04778545 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,107,461.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

