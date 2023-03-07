Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.67 and its 200 day moving average is $187.44. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $202.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.86.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

