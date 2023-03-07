Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJGGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 744,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,788,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $435,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after purchasing an additional 880,314 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.88. 1,282,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $202.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

