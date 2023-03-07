Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 744,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,788,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $435,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after purchasing an additional 880,314 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.86.

Shares of AJG traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.88. 1,282,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $202.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.