Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANET. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.89.

ANET stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.58. 2,291,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,895. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $145.17.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $2,568,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,962 shares of company stock worth $12,424,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

