AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th.

AquaBounty Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AquaBounty Technologies

In other news, Director Erin S. Sharp bought 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 137,830 shares of company stock valued at $105,594 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AquaBounty Technologies

About AquaBounty Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after buying an additional 1,553,646 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 2,307.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,301,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 363,601 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 78.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 351,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 568,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 207,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on a salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.