AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AQB opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In other news, Director Erin S. Sharp bought 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 137,830 shares of company stock valued at $105,594 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on a salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.
