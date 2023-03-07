Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Shares Purchased by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the quarter. Apollo Endosurgery comprises 0.1% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. owned 0.07% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 230.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 53,261 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. 1,988,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,994. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $10.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APEN. Cowen downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

