APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 3,880,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on APG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in APi Group by 278.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in APi Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in APi Group by 386.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in APi Group by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE APG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.41, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. APi Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

