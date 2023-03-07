ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AN3PJ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.02

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AN3PJ – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share on Sunday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.
