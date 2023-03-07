Anyswap Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $181.98 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $181.98 million and approximately $8,691.04 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for $9.76 or 0.00043622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 10.05310287 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $11,942.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

