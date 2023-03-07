Anyswap (ANY) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $181.98 million and approximately $8,691.04 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for approximately $9.76 or 0.00043622 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 10.05310287 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $11,942.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

