Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Annexon Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. Annexon has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Annexon by 50.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,540,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 241,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 179,405 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Annexon in the fourth quarter worth $3,878,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Annexon by 491.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 495,629 shares during the last quarter.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Stories

