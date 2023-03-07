Annette N. Fritsch Sells 220 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

NYSE SAM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.76. 96,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,467. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $422.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.93 and its 200-day moving average is $354.12.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $416.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 58.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,701,000 after purchasing an additional 475,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boston Beer by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Beer by 1,280.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,782,000 after buying an additional 151,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 142,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,006,000 after acquiring an additional 29,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

