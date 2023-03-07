Analyzing ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH) and Visa (NYSE:V)

ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) and Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

ASAP has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.3% of ASAP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of ASAP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Visa shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASAP 0 0 1 0 3.00 Visa 1 2 19 0 2.82

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ASAP and Visa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ASAP presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 13,693.10%. Visa has a consensus target price of $259.11, indicating a potential upside of 14.27%. Given ASAP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ASAP is more favorable than Visa.

Profitability

This table compares ASAP and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASAP -131.13% -52.13% -19.80% Visa 50.28% 49.95% 19.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASAP and Visa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASAP $130.00 million 0.46 -$5.23 million ($1.03) -0.28 Visa $29.31 billion 14.55 $14.96 billion $7.15 31.71

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than ASAP. ASAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Visa beats ASAP on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASAP

ASAP, Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 27,000 restaurants in approximately 1,000 cities. The company was formerly known as Waitr Holdings Inc. and changed its name to ASAP, Inc. in August 2022. ASAP, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Visa

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs). The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

