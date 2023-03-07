Analysts Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Target Price at $180.50

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $175.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.06 and its 200 day moving average is $158.29.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,086 shares of company stock worth $2,803,416. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

