Analysts Set Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Price Target at $3.72

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KKPNY shares. Bank of America raised Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.40 ($4.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05.

About Koninklijke KPN

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.