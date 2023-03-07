Analysts Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) PT at $44.00

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

EPC stock opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $469.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

