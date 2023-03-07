Analysts Set DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Target Price at $10.56

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Compass Point cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 169,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 88,181 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $936,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,738,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,138,000 after purchasing an additional 147,096 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 252.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 55,082 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 563,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 204,604 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 0.5 %

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

Shares of DRH opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.