Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADI opened at $185.52 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $196.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,713 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,707,000 after acquiring an additional 138,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,527,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,416,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.