AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Down 7.6% in February

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 18,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

AMREP Stock Performance

AXR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $71.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.98. AMREP has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AMREP in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMREP

(Get Rating)

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

Featured Articles

