Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Gap Up to $6.33

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.33, but opened at $6.62. Amprius Technologies shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 18,105 shares trading hands.
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44.
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
