Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Gap Up to $6.33

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.33, but opened at $6.62. Amprius Technologies shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 18,105 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

