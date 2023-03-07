Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Holdings Cut by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.