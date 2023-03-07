Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Short Interest Update

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 9,110,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $9,089,964.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,328,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,849,314.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Management LLC lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 517,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 24,908 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5,317.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 96,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 94,378 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMRX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. 930,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,501. The company has a market capitalization of $532.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $609.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.93 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

