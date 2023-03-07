Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,369,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 127,693 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.63% of Amgen worth $759,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

Amgen Stock Down 2.1 %

AMGN traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.06 and its 200-day moving average is $255.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

