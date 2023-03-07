American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,376,000 after buying an additional 473,756 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,455,000 after buying an additional 173,366 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,879,000 after buying an additional 89,254 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,577,000 after buying an additional 694,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,068,000 after buying an additional 1,146,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

American International Group Trading Up 0.2 %

AIG stock opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average is $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

