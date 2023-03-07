Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

ALVOF stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. Alvopetro Energy has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $182.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

