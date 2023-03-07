Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Alvopetro Energy Trading Up 2.4 %
ALVOF stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. Alvopetro Energy has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $182.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.45.
