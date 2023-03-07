Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Short Interest Up 11.1% in February

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.
Alteryx Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE AYX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.22. 1,474,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.39.
Institutional Trading of Alteryx
Alteryx Company Profile
Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alteryx (AYX)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.