Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Short Interest Up 11.1% in February

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

Alteryx Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AYX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.22. 1,474,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.39.

Institutional Trading of Alteryx

Alteryx Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Alteryx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Alteryx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Stories

