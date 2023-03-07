Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Up 6.7% in February

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the January 31st total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alpha Pro Tech Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN APT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,180. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of -0.74.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.