Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,500 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the January 31st total of 549,200 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMR traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,736. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.77. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $103.90 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 11,603 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $1,885,255.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $2,495,162.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 11,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $1,885,255.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,888.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,375 shares of company stock valued at $5,593,739. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 186.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,629,000 after purchasing an additional 568,100 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 737,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,964,000 after purchasing an additional 86,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 375,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Featured Stories

