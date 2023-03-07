Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Short Interest Update

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,240,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the January 31st total of 17,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.06. 3,706,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,336,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.37. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $45.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

