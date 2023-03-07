Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLKGet Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Allakos Stock Up 21.3 %

NASDAQ ALLK traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. 3,042,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,595. The company has a market capitalization of $558.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.50. Allakos has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allakos

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allakos

(Get Rating)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

