Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.64.

ALHC opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.86. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $51,330.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,970,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,668,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $108,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,117,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,507,262.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $51,330.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,970,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,668,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,100 shares of company stock valued at $257,888 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

